El Monte police shoot and kill suspect after disturbance at local Target.

Police closed a block in El Monte after a deadly shooting outside of a Chase Bank Monday night.

The incident started at roughly 8:40 p.m. after someone reported a customer causing a disturbance and refusing to leave a nearby Target. Witnesses told the El Monte Police Department that the person had a gun in his waistband.

The suspect drove away from the store before officers tried to pull him over shortly later. He refused to pull over, prompting a brief pursuit, according to El Monte PD.

After a short time, the suspect jumped out of the car and tried to run away from the officers. Police opened fire on the suspect at the Tyler Avenue and Main Street intersection, next to the Chase Bank. Authorities pronounced him dead at the scene and recovered a firearm.

The Los Angeles County Fire Department did not transport anyone else to a hospital