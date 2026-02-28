Watch CBS News
Local News

Police investigating deadly Huntington Park shooting

By
Austin Turner
Web Producer, CBS News Los Angeles
Austin Turner is a web producer at CBS News Los Angeles. An Inland Empire native, Austin earned a degree in journalism from San Jose State University in 2020. Before joining CBS News in 2025, he worked at KTLA, the San Jose Mercury News, the Sedona Red Rock News and various other outlets as a news and sports reporter.
Read Full Bio
Austin Turner

/ CBS LA

Add CBS News on Google

An investigation is underway after a deadly shooting in Huntington Park early Saturday morning, according to authorities.

The Huntington Park Police Department said officers responded to reports of a shooting around 2:10 a.m. on the 6300 block of West Passaic Street.

Officers found a victim upon arrival, and he was transported to a local hospital, where he was later pronounced dead. 

He's yet to be identified publicly. No additional details were immediately made available.

© 2026 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue