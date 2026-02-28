Police investigating deadly Huntington Park shooting

An investigation is underway after a deadly shooting in Huntington Park early Saturday morning, according to authorities.

The Huntington Park Police Department said officers responded to reports of a shooting around 2:10 a.m. on the 6300 block of West Passaic Street.

Officers found a victim upon arrival, and he was transported to a local hospital, where he was later pronounced dead.

He's yet to be identified publicly. No additional details were immediately made available.