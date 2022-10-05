Police investigating after 2 people shot in Mar Vista, suspect at large

The Los Angeles Police Department is investigating after two people were shot in Mar Vista Wednesday.

It happened around 11:27 a.m. at 3160 South Barrington Avenue.

Police responded to reports of a shooting and arrived to find two victims, officers said. They were both transported to the hospital and are in unknown condition.

The suspect is described as a Black man wearing a brown hat and green sweater. He drove off in a Gray Lexis, heading northbound on Barrington, LAPD said.

The motive of the shooting is still under investigation.

(This is a developing story. Check back for updates.)