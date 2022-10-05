Watch CBS News
Police investigating after 2 people shot in Mar Vista, suspect at large

By CBSLA Staff

The Los Angeles Police Department is investigating after two people were shot in Mar Vista Wednesday. 

It happened around 11:27 a.m. at 3160 South Barrington Avenue. 

Police responded to reports of a shooting and arrived to find two victims, officers said. They were both transported to the hospital and are in unknown condition. 

The suspect is described as a Black man wearing a brown hat and green sweater. He drove off in a Gray Lexis, heading northbound on Barrington, LAPD said. 

The motive of the shooting is still under investigation. 

(This is a developing story. Check back for updates.) 

First published on October 5, 2022 / 11:59 AM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

