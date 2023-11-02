Police investigate shooting near the Grove
Police are investigating a shooting near the Grove.
Officers responded to the popular shopping destination at about 3:30 p.m. after someone reported a gunshot victim in the parking lot. The Los Angeles Police Department said they did not locate the victim but believe they left the scene.
Investigators have not located a suspect either.
