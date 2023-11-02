Watch CBS News
Police investigate shooting near the Grove

By Matthew Rodriguez

/ KCAL News

Police are investigating a shooting near the Grove.

Officers responded to the popular shopping destination at about 3:30 p.m. after someone reported a gunshot victim in the parking lot. The Los Angeles Police Department said they did not locate the victim but believe they left the scene. 

Investigators have not located a suspect either. 

First published on November 2, 2023 / 3:43 PM PDT

