The Grove's iconic 100-foot-tall white fir Christmas tree arrives

It is beginning to look like Christmas at The Grove as a 100-foot white fir tree arrived at the mall's outdoor park on Thursday.

The almost 80-year-old tree was hand picked from Northern California's Mount Shasta region after it was nearing the end of its life cycle. There will be 10 new white fir trees planted in Mount Shasta in its place, according to the release.

The tree will be decorated with 15,000 sparkling lights along with 10,000 ornaments.

The 22nd Annual Tree Lighting ceremony will be on November 13 with special performances by David Foster, Katharine McPhee, along with other special guests, according to The Grove's website.

The arrival of the tree kicks off the festive holiday season at The Grove with photos with Santa starting on November 20 and nightly "snow falls" starting November 25.

After the holiday season, the tree's branches will be recycled and used for mulch and firewood.