Watch CBS News
Local News

Police investigate fatal hit-and-run crash in Studio City

By KCAL-News Staff

/ KCAL News

CBS News Live
CBS News Los Angeles Live

Police sought the public's assistance Friday in identifying a suspect in a hit-and-run crash that killed a pedestrian in Studio City.

According to the Los Angeles Police Department, a red sedan was traveling westbound on Ventura Boulevard around 6 p.m. Feb. 7 when it struck a woman in her 30s who was crossing the street west of Fruitland Drive.

The driver, who never stopped, was last seen heading westbound on Ventura Boulevard, police said.

Los Angeles Fire Department paramedics took the woman to a hospital, where she later died. The woman's name was being withheld by the Los Angeles County Department of Medical Examiner pending notification of relatives.

The city has a standing reward offer of $50,000 for information leading to the conviction of motorists involved in fatal hit-and-run crashes.

Anyone who was driving in the area at the time of the crash or witnessed it was asked to call Valley Traffic Division Officer Reyes at 818-644- 8114 or Detective Ortega at 818-644-8035. Calls during non-business hours or weekends should be made to 877-527-3247. Tipsters who prefer to remain anonymous can call Crime Stoppers at 800-222-8477.

KCAL-News Staff
kcal-news-1920x1080.jpg

The KCAL News Staff is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on KCALNews.com and CBSLA.com.

First published on March 8, 2024 / 5:34 PM PST

© 2024 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.