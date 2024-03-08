Police investigate fatal hit-and-run crash in Studio City

Police sought the public's assistance Friday in identifying a suspect in a hit-and-run crash that killed a pedestrian in Studio City.

According to the Los Angeles Police Department, a red sedan was traveling westbound on Ventura Boulevard around 6 p.m. Feb. 7 when it struck a woman in her 30s who was crossing the street west of Fruitland Drive.

The driver, who never stopped, was last seen heading westbound on Ventura Boulevard, police said.

Los Angeles Fire Department paramedics took the woman to a hospital, where she later died. The woman's name was being withheld by the Los Angeles County Department of Medical Examiner pending notification of relatives.

The city has a standing reward offer of $50,000 for information leading to the conviction of motorists involved in fatal hit-and-run crashes.

Anyone who was driving in the area at the time of the crash or witnessed it was asked to call Valley Traffic Division Officer Reyes at 818-644- 8114 or Detective Ortega at 818-644-8035. Calls during non-business hours or weekends should be made to 877-527-3247. Tipsters who prefer to remain anonymous can call Crime Stoppers at 800-222-8477.