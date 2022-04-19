Police investigate attempted burglary of Hollywood Hills residence

Police Monday were investigating an attempted burglary of a Hollywood Hills residence.

The crime occurred about 11:15 p.m. Sunday in the 7200 block of Pacific View Drive, according to the Los Angeles Police Department.

The homeowner doesn't want to be identified, but the morning after walked through the mess left behind.

"They tried to get in the safe and took all the cutlery," the homeowner told CBSLA Monday.

He said the break-in intensified when the burglars walked through the guest house into the backyard and peered into his window.

"I was freaking out," he added. "So I leaned out with my phone like this and they saw me!"

The homeowner caught the terrifying ordeal on his security video.

Several suspects were being sought, but no descriptions were available, police said.

No injuries were reported.