Police investigate a suspicious package on the West Los Angeles 405 Freeway

A portion of the 405 Freeway was shut down temporarily in both directions on Thursday afternoon at Sunset Boulevard as police investigated a suspicious package on the roadway.

The California Highway Patrol warned motorists of significant delays on the 405 Freeway in West Los Angeles for an "unknown duration due to police activity."

Around 1:45 p.m., aerial footage showed a police officer removing a cardboard box from the roadway.

It is not clear at this time if the box was the suspicious package reported.

Police respond to a report of a suspicious package on the 405 Freeway. CBS LA