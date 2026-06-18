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Police investigate a suspicious package on the West Los Angeles 405 Freeway

By
Julie Sharp
Web Producer, CBS Los Angeles
Julie Sharp is a digital producer at CBS Los Angeles. She is a South Bay native and majored in print journalism at Cal State University Long Beach. Julie previously reported for the Beach Reporter, contributed to the Palos Verdes Pulse and worked as a video journalist for CBS News before joining the CBS News Los Angeles website team.
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Julie Sharp

/ CBS LA

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A portion of the 405 Freeway was shut down temporarily in both directions on Thursday afternoon at Sunset Boulevard as police investigated a suspicious package on the roadway.

The California Highway Patrol warned motorists of significant delays on the 405 Freeway in West Los Angeles for an "unknown duration due to police activity."

Around 1:45 p.m., aerial footage showed a police officer removing a cardboard box from the roadway.

It is not clear at this time if the box was the suspicious package reported. 

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Police respond to a report of a suspicious package on the 405 Freeway. CBS LA
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Traffic on the 405 Freeway is backed up at Sunset Blvd. in both directions, due to a suspicious package investigation. CBS LA

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