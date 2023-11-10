Police increase patrols around South LA high school after man approached female students in his truck

Over the past week, three different South Los Angeles female high school students have reported that a man, unknown to them, has approached them as they walked to or from school, asking them to get in his pickup truck.

The Los Angeles Police Department is investigating the incidents and has increased patrols around Augustus F. Hawkins High School on W. 60th Street.

The man is described by LAPD as Hispanic, 30 to 40 years old, and driving a light gray Toyota Tacoma pickup truck.

Police say they are working with the high school and are urging parents, students and the community to be on the lookout and report any suspicious activity.

Anyone with information is asked to contact 77th Street Area Police Station at (323) 786-5077