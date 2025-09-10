Police in pursuit of theft suspect in South Los Angeles

California Highway Patrol officers are in pursuit of a theft suspect in a white Volkswagen SUV in South Los Angeles.

The driver is moving along surface streets. At Figueroa and 57th streets, police vehicles attempted to block the driver in, but the suspect managed to escape, continuing the pursuit.

At one point during the pursuit at Main and 59th streets, a red SUV interfered, with the driver exiting the vehicle to confront the officer's vehicle, while the white pursuit driver continued.

