Watch CBS News
Local News

Police in pursuit of theft suspect in South Los Angeles

By
Julie Sharp
Web Producer, CBS Los Angeles
Julie Sharp is a digital producer at CBS Los Angeles. She is a South Bay native and majored in print journalism at Cal State University Long Beach. Julie previously reported for the Beach Reporter, contributed to the Palos Verdes Pulse and worked as a video journalist for CBS News before joining the CBS News Los Angeles website team.
Read Full Bio
Julie Sharp

/ KCAL News

CBS News Live
CBS News Los Angeles Live

California Highway Patrol officers are in pursuit of a theft suspect in a white Volkswagen SUV in South Los Angeles.

The driver is moving along surface streets. At Figueroa and 57th streets, police vehicles attempted to block the driver in, but the suspect managed to escape, continuing the pursuit. 

At one point during the pursuit at Main and 59th streets, a red SUV interfered, with the driver exiting the vehicle to confront the officer's vehicle, while the white pursuit driver continued. 

pursuit-suspect.png
The pursuit suspect gets blocked in by the police.  KCAL News
screenshot-2025-09-10-134742.png
A red SUV interfered with the pursuit as the driver got out of the vehicle to confront the officer, with the white pursuit suspect driver continuing.  KCAL News
Julie Sharp

Julie Sharp is a digital producer at CBS Los Angeles. She is a South Bay native and majored in print journalism at Cal State University Long Beach. Julie previously reported for the Beach Reporter, contributed to the Palos Verdes Pulse and worked as a video journalist for CBS News before joining the CBS News Los Angeles website team.

© 2025 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue