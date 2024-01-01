Watch CBS News
Local News

Suspected DUI driver arrested following pursuit in South LA

By KCAL-News Staff

/ KCAL News

CBS News Live
CBS News Los Angeles Live

A suspected DUI driver was arrested following a brief but fast pursuit in South Los Angeles on Monday.

According to Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department deputies, who were initially involved in the pursuit, the incident began at around 8:20 p.m. near Budlong Avenue and Vernon Avenue. 

With SkyCal overhead, the vehicle, a Toyota RAV4, could be seen driving with their headlights off and one of their front fog lights out. 

While evading officers, the driver could be seen driving at speeds over 100 miles per hour while hurtling down northbound lanes of the I-110 Freeway. 

California Highway Patrol officers took over the chase at around 8:30 p.m. but temporarily went into tracking mode before reengaging the suspect around around 9:15 p.m. 

At around 9:20 p.m., the suspect suddenly pulled over on onto the right shoulder of the freeway and surrendered to officers without further incident. 

A second person also gout out of the vehicle and was taken into custody. 

KCAL-News Staff
kcal-news-1920x1080.jpg

The KCAL News Staff is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on KCALNews.com and CBSLA.com.

First published on January 1, 2024 / 9:12 PM PST

© 2024 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.