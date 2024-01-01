Suspected DUI driver arrested following pursuit in South LA

A suspected DUI driver was arrested following a brief but fast pursuit in South Los Angeles on Monday.

According to Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department deputies, who were initially involved in the pursuit, the incident began at around 8:20 p.m. near Budlong Avenue and Vernon Avenue.

With SkyCal overhead, the vehicle, a Toyota RAV4, could be seen driving with their headlights off and one of their front fog lights out.

While evading officers, the driver could be seen driving at speeds over 100 miles per hour while hurtling down northbound lanes of the I-110 Freeway.

California Highway Patrol officers took over the chase at around 8:30 p.m. but temporarily went into tracking mode before reengaging the suspect around around 9:15 p.m.

At around 9:20 p.m., the suspect suddenly pulled over on onto the right shoulder of the freeway and surrendered to officers without further incident.

A second person also gout out of the vehicle and was taken into custody.