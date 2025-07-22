Watch CBS News
Local News

Pursuit of an alleged armed suspect ends at Santa Monica Pier entrance

By KCAL News Staff

/ KCAL News

CBS News Live
CBS News Los Angeles Live

A pursuit of an alleged armed suspect that began Monday afternoon in South Los Angeles ended at the entrance of the Santa Monica Pier, with police taking the driver into custody.

screenshot-2025-07-22-125706-1.png
The pursuit of an alleged armed suspect ended at the Santa Monica Pier entrance.  KCAL News

The pursuit began around 12:30 p.m. in South Los Angeles as officers attempted to pull over the driver of the silver sedan. Police say they believe they know where the driver lives.

The driver recklessly sped along surface streets, causing officers to back off momentarily, until racing onto the 10 Freeway.

In Santa Monica, the driver moved along surface streets and continued to drive dangerously in the crowded downtown area. Aerial footage caught the driver doing circles at the entrance to the pier, appearing to be confused by the road closure at the recreational attraction.

The suspect exited the car with a small white dog on a leash as officers moved in to detain him.  

screenshot-2025-07-22-125746-480.png
The police pursuit of an alleged armed suspect comes to an end at the entrance to the Santa Monica Pier.  KCAL News
KCAL News Staff

The KCAL News Staff is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on KCALNews.com.

© 2025 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.