Pursuit of an alleged armed suspect ends at Santa Monica Pier entrance

A pursuit of an alleged armed suspect that began Monday afternoon in South Los Angeles ended at the entrance of the Santa Monica Pier, with police taking the driver into custody.

The pursuit of an alleged armed suspect ended at the Santa Monica Pier entrance. KCAL News

The pursuit began around 12:30 p.m. in South Los Angeles as officers attempted to pull over the driver of the silver sedan. Police say they believe they know where the driver lives.

The driver recklessly sped along surface streets, causing officers to back off momentarily, until racing onto the 10 Freeway.

In Santa Monica, the driver moved along surface streets and continued to drive dangerously in the crowded downtown area. Aerial footage caught the driver doing circles at the entrance to the pier, appearing to be confused by the road closure at the recreational attraction.

The suspect exited the car with a small white dog on a leash as officers moved in to detain him.

The police pursuit of an alleged armed suspect comes to an end at the entrance to the Santa Monica Pier. KCAL News