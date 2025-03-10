Watch CBS News
Pursuit suspect sparks a fire while fleeing police on I-5 Freeway

By Matthew Rodriguez

A traffic violation suspect led the Seal Beach Police Department on a pursuit through Los Angeles on Monday night.

The car was dragging along the I-5 northbound near Elysian Park, forcing sparks to fly along the freeway. At one point, the sparks ignited a brief fire under the rear of the suspect's sedan. 

The suspect jumped out of the car along the Echo Park exit and started running around the lanes as cars passed. 

After briefly running through the off-ramp, the suspect returned to his car just before police pulled up behind him. 

The driver quickly dropped to the ground as officers waited for backup to arrive. 

