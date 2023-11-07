Police pursue a speeding motorcycle through the San Gabriel Valley

The California Highway Patrol was in pursuit of a speeding motorcycle weaving through the I-10 Freeway near West Covina.

While zooming west on the I-10, the suspect consistently reached over 100 mph, sometimes going as fast as 140 mph. The suspect then merged onto the I-710 in the South Gate-East Los Angeles area.

Unwilling to endanger their officers and other drivers, the CHP canceled the pursuit and used their helicopter to track the motorcycle.

The suspect drove south on the 710 Freeway until reaching Compton. The rider then exited the highway and drove through neighborhoods on surface streets.

The motorcycle continued to ride unimpeded until reaching the intersection of South Central Avenue and East Imperial Highway. A pair of officers eventually caught up with the suspect while they waited at a red light.

The officers drove up to the stoplight and pushed the biker off the motorcycle before placing the rider in handcuffs.