Suspects detained at end of police pursuit in downtown Los Angeles

Police officers pursued a robbery suspect racing and driving recklessly in a white Jeep SUV before the driver came to a stop downtown Los Angeles, where three people ran out of the vehicle.

Aerial footage showed at least three people running from the SUV around 2:04 p.m. at Maple Avenue and E. Olympic Boulevard. Officers combed the area on foot, and three people were seen taken into custody.

The driver raced along freeways from Orange County to Los Angeles County, reaching speeds up to 120 mph.

Officers moved to tracking the vehicle as the driver sped along recklessly through surface streets in downtown Los Angeles. Retired LAPD pilot Dave Avila said officers often move to tracking mode when speeds become dangerously fast.

Around 2:04 p.m., the car stopped on the street at Maple Avenue and E. Olympic Boulevard, where aerial footage showed three people running out of the car.