Police detain a possibe carjacking suspect in a box truck after South LA pursuit

By Julie Sharp

/ KCAL News

Los Angeles Police Department officers pursued a box truck driver, believed to be a carjacking suspect through surface streets in South Los Angeles Friday afternoon.

SKYCal was over the pursuit around 12:03 p.m., as the driver made his way down South Normandie Avenue near W. 47th Street. At some point during the pursuit, police laid out spike strips, and the truck came to a stop at South Normandie Avenue near Vernon Avenue as the front tire was blown off its rim.

The driver surrendered to officers around 12:07 p.m.

south-la-pursuit-suspect-surrender.jpg
A carjacking suspect surrenders to police after the front tire on the truck blew off its rim.  KCAL News
