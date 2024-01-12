High-speed pursuit of Mercedes-Benz ends as suspects abandon car in Long Beach parking garage

High-speed pursuit comes to end in Long Beach parking garage

Police chased a speeding driver behind the wheel of a speeding Mercedes-Benz from Orange County to Long Beach on Friday.

The chase started at around 8:30 p.m. near UC Riversie, according to Riverside County Public Information Officer Ryan Railsback.

Officers said that the suspect hit speeds as high as 130 miles per hour while fleeing from them along SR-22.

As SkyCal got overhead, the suspect drove into a parking structure in the Los Alamitos Traffic Circle area on Ximeno Avenue in Long Beach.

Police found the car abandoned on the second floor of the garage.

No arrests have been reported.