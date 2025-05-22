Watch CBS News
Pursuit suspect ditches Dodge Charger near LA Live

The California Highway Patrol was in a high-speed pursuit of a Dodge Charger near downtown Los Angeles. 

After speeding down several freeways, the suspect drove through neighborhoods such as Westlake while a police helicopter tracked the vehicle.

The driver erratically drove around LA while trying to lose the helicopter, sometimes veering onto the wrong side of the road and narrowly avoiding head-on collisions. The suspect eventually ditched the car under an overpass near the intersection of LA Live and W. Olympic Boulevard.

With no one in the driver's seat, the car continued to move down the road until it struck a pole.

