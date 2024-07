Los Angeles County Sheriff deputies are following a stolen Kia along the 110 Freeway in South Los Angeles.

The Kia Soul is driving recklessly and speeding on the northbound 405 Freeway, near LAX.

Around 12:54 p.m., the Kia moved onto surface streets, speeding in the Hawthorne area.

Five suspects jumped out of the car and fled on foot at W. 129th Street and Jefferson Avenue, through a residential neighborhood.