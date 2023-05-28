Police fatally shoot armed suspect outside The Home Depot in Burbank

Police are investigating a shooting that occurred in the parking lot of a Home Depot department store in Burbank on Saturday.

The shooting occurred just after 4 p.m., though officers did not disclose any of the circumstances leading to the incident. Video from inside of the Home Depot shows customers of the store watching the parking lot as the sounds of shots being fired are heard.

During a press conference, Sergeant Brent Fekety, the Public Information Officer for Burbank Police Department, said that officers received a transfer call from California Highway Patrol, letting them know that there was an armed individual sitting inside of a parked car who told them he was going to start shooting people.

"He went so far as to tell the operator what type of vehicle he was in, the color of the vehicle and the exact location in the parking lot," Fekety said.

Officers arrived to the location and had a brief verbal exchange with the suspect which led to "aggressive actions" from the suspect, Fekety said, noting that the he had taken a "shooting stance" towards officers moments before they opened fire.

It was not clear if the suspect actually fired upon officers.

The suspect, who remains unidentified, was transported to Holy Cross Medical Center where he was later pronounced dead after succumbing to injuries from at least one gunshot wound.

With SkyCAL over the scene, multiple evidence markers could be seen littering the ground in the parking lot of the store, located on 1200 Flower Street.

As officers investigated the scene, shoppers were held inside of the store.

It was unclear if officers located a weapon from the scene.

No police were injured during the incident.