Police continue investigation into deadly crash that killed juvenile suspect in Westchester

Police are still investigating a crash that left a juvenile suspect they were previously chasing dead in Westchester in late March.

Police say that back on March 28 at around 1:30 a.m., a burgundy SUV was being pursued by officers for possible DUI, according to the Los Angeles Police Department. However, due to the high rate of speed, "officers disengaged from pursuing the vehicle."

A short time later, police say that the driver of the SUV ran a red light at the intersection of Century Boulevard and Sepulveda Boulevard, where it collided with a compact sedan.

"The crash caused the SUV to lose control and collided into a pole causing fatal injuries to the juvenile driver," LAPD's statement said. "Two other occupants, a 19-year-old man from Los Angeles, and a 22-year-old man from Hawthorne, ran from the scene but were apprehended moments later by Airport Police officers."

Both of those men were taken to the hospital for treatment on minor injuries. They were interviewed by police afterwards.

The juvenile driver was declared dead at the scene. He has still not been identified.

Police say that the driver of the second vehicle suffered minor injuries and is recovering at a local hospital.

As their investigation continues, police ask anyone who may have witnessed the collision to contact them at (213) 924-3621.