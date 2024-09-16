Police close streets to investigate possible shooting near Murrieta Hot Springs

Investigators closed an intersection after a possible shooting near Murrieta Hot Springs Monday morning.

The Murrieta Police Department asked residents to avoid the large area near Murrieta Hot Springs Road and Margarita Road

The apparent shooting happened at about 10 a.m. Officers did not reveal much in the opening stages of the investigation but said, "there is no threat to the community," and everyone involved was "accounted for."

This is a developing story. Check back for more details.