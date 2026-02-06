Motorcyclist leads high-speed chase through San Fernando Valley before arrest

A motorcyclist led California Highway Patrol officers on a high-speed chase through the San Fernando Valley on Friday night before they were finally arrested.

The chase began in Los Angeles' South Bay area before heading north along the 405 Freeway. At times, the rider was seen traveling at speeds up to 120 miles per hour on both the 101 and 134 Freeways with SkyCal overhead.

Just after 11:10 p.m., the suspect exited the freeway in the Upper San Gabriel Valley before briefly driving through surface streets and getting onto the 210 Freeway heading west. They then exited the freeway and rode into a parking garage underneath an apartment complex on E. Foothill Boulevard in Pasadena.

Police told CBS LA that the suspect was located inside the structure and detained while being held at gunpoint. They haven't been identified.