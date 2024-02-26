Watch CBS News
Stolen car nearly hits officer during pursuit through South LA

By Matthew Rodriguez

/ KCAL News

A suspect driving a stolen vehicle in Inglewood rammed into a police cruiser, narrowly missing the officer outside of the car during a hectic pursuit on Monday night. 

The chase began in Beverly Hills before after the city's automated license plate recognition system flagged the driver's car.

The suspect led officers through Beverly Hills before the city handed it off to the California Highway Patrol. The suspect used several freeways to get from West to South Los Angeles before exiting onto city streets. 

At this point, another driver, uninvolved in the pursuit, tried to ram the suspect off the road.  After the strange occurrence, the suspect sped through South LA streets at over 90 mph before briefly slowing down to allow a CHP officer to drive up next to the car. 

The officer sideswiped the suspect's car before trying to pin it to the sidewalk but to no avail. Despite the blistering fast speeds, police continued their efforts to end the pursuit with several unsuccessful PIT maneuver attempts. 

The unusually aggressive tactics by CHP ended when an officer blocked the road in front of the suspect. In an attempt to slip through a narrow gap in the blockade, the suspect slammed into two cars, including the CHP cruiser, and nearly ran over an officer. 

After the crash, the suspect quickly jumped out of the stolen car and ran through the neighborhood until officers could track him down. 

First published on February 26, 2024 / 10:48 PM PST

© 2024 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

