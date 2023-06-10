Police chasing a possible stolen vehicle speeding through LA freeways

Police are in pursuit of a possible stolen vehicle. The original want was grand theft auto.

The chase began with the Los Angeles Police Department before being transferred to the California Highway Patrol.

The suspect took the I-10 East to the CA-57 South before entering the CA-60 West.

The driver hit over 100 mph several times while weaving past traffic. The suspect exited onto city streets in Boyle Heights and continued to drive recklessly wild, nearly smashing into a couple of cars at an intersection.

After a while, the suspect drove into a parking lot near Glenn Avenue and South Concord street, drove over a sidewalk and nearly crashed into a fence before jumping out.

He tried to run from the police but failed to get away and was placed in custody shortly after.