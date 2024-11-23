Watch CBS News
Police chase ends with violent crash that kills one person in Winnetka

By Dean Fioresi, Michele Gile

One person was killed when a police chase came to a violent end in Winnetka on Saturday afternoon. 

The crash happened at around 1:40 p.m. near the 20500 block of W. Saticoy Street, according to the Los Angeles Police Department. 

screenshot-2024-11-23-170404.png
The scene of the crash at Saticoy Street and Mason Avenue via SkyCal. KCAL News

Officers say that the pursuit, which involved the driver of an allegedly stolen Mercedes-Benz, began near Saticoy Street and Mason Avenue. 

Shortly after the chase started the suspect crashed into a Tesla, which then veered into two other uninvolved cars.

One person inside of the Tesla was declared dead at the scene. They have not yet been identified. 

Three others suffered minor injuries as well. 

Police arrested the suspect at the scene. They were not identified and it was unclear if they were injured in the crash. 

SkyCal flew over the spot of the crash where the allegedly stolen Mercedes could be seen overturned on its side. Dozens of yards away was a severely mangled white Tesla that was covered by a white canopy. Two other cars had considerable damage as well. 

