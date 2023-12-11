Police chase a speeding motorcycle through downtown Los Angeles, Hollywood

Police were in pursuit of a speeding motorcycle on Monday night.

The suspect hit speeds as high as 130 mph before exiting the I-10 Freeway. Officers lost the rider in downtown Los Angeles but tracked the suspect down shortly after.

On surface streets, the motorcyclist sped through red lights and continued to drive recklessly fast.

The driver continued to weave around the downtown Los Angeles area until getting back on the freeway near Chinatown. After passing some cars, the rider sped up to 100 mph again.

A California Highway Patrol officer finally caught up to the suspect on an offramp in Hollywood and blocked him from speeding away.

The suspect immediately dropped to the ground and surrendered.