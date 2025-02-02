Police arrest woman for fleeing from deadly car crash in Gardena

Police on Sunday arrested a woman who allegedly fled from the scene of a deadly two-car crash near Rowley Park in Gardena.

It happened at around 7:40 a.m. near the intersection of Van Ness Avenue and 135th Street, according to the Gardena Police Department.

Officers arrived to the scene and found that two cars had collided in the area. One of the drivers, since identified as 76-year-old Patricia Ware by the Los Angeles Medical Examiner, was unresponsive inside of their car, police said. She was declared dead at the scene by paramedics.

Police say that the second driver, 29-year-old Los Angeles woman Marian James, had already fled from the scene by the time they arrived.

James was located and arrested outside of her home later Sunday. She was booked at the Gardena Police Department after investigators learned that she was driving southbound on Van Ness when she ran a red light at the intersection, colliding with the other driver that was heading east.

Anyone who may know more is asked to contact detectives at (310) 217-6122.