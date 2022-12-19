Police arrest pair of burglary suspects following pursuit in U-Haul truck

Police on Saturday arrested a pair of burglary suspects in Arcadia.

According to a press release from Arcadia Police Department, officers were dispatched to the 11000 block of Clark Street at around 3 a.m. due to reports of an "audible alarm" in the area.

Upon arrivals, they found a U-Haul truck leaving the area, which prompted officers to attempt a traffic stop on the vehicle.

Instead, the suspects failed to pull over, prompting officers to engage in a brief pursuit before the vehicle pulled over.

Officers searched the back of the truck and located property from the business as well as a sledge hammer, bolt cutters and flashlights.

Both men were taken into custody on suspicion of commercial burglary, evading and possession of burglary tools.

Neither of the suspects identities were released due to the ongoing nature of the investigation, though detectives did disclose that one was from West Covina while the other was from Los Angeles. They also noted that one of the suspects was already on parole for burglary.