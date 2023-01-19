Police arrest man connected to string of Beverly Hills trespassing incidents

Police have arrested a man connected to a recent string of trespassing incidents in Beverly Hills.

"I am thankful to our residents for their patience and our department's tireless efforts to bring this suspect into custody," said Police Chief Mark G. Stainbrook. "Crime of any kind will never be tolerated in Beverly Hills."

The incidents happened on Laurel Way and Crescent Drive on Sunday and Tuesday. The Beverly Hills Police Department arrested 35-year-old Christopher Turner outside a home on Laurel Way.

They also detained a female companion.

Turner sits in Beverly Hills City jail and faces a potential charge of felony burglary.

"I would like to thank our incredible Beverly Hills Police Department for working around the clock and being the best of the best," said Mayor Lili Bosse.