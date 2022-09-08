Police arrest 15-year-old girl connected to double shooting in San Pedro

Police on Tuesday arrested a suspect connected to a double shooting that happened in San Pedro in late August.

The suspect, a 15-year-old girl, was identified after Los Angeles Police Department officers were able to obtain surveillance footage from the area and interview witnesses.

Her identity has been withheld due to her age, and she is being held at Central Juvenile Hall on suspicion of assault with a firearm.

The initial incident occurred Aug. 23 at around 11:55 p.m. when the suspect became involved in some sort of argument with a 19-year-old girl and her 13-year-old brother outside of an apartment complex located in the 300 block of W. 1st Street.

"During this incident (the) 15-year-old female retrieved a firearm from her backpack and discharged it striking the two victims," police said. "Both victims were treated at a local hospital and have subsequently been released."

The girl fled from the scene on foot and had remained at large until her arrest on Tuesday.

"She was young, she didn't know what decision she was making," said Tia Herod back in August, when her cousins, the victims, were shot. "She was just scared."

Herod claimed that the siblings actually went to the area to resolve some sort of ongoing argument, since the suspect has supposedly been staying in one of the apartments.

As the investigation continues, police ask anyone with information on the shooting to contact LAPD Detective Chris Lindberg at (310) 726-7891.