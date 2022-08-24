Woman, teenager wounded following argument in San Pedro

A woman and teenage boy were shot in San Pedro early Wednesday morning when an argument escalated into a double shooting.

The incident was reported at around 2:40 a.m., when Los Angeles Police Department officers were dispatched to the 300 block of W. 1st Street. When they arrived, they found two gunshot victims.

According to police, one of the victims, a 20-year-old girl, was involved in some sort of verbal dispute with another woman while she and a 13-year-old boy were standing outside of the apartments in the area.

A witness described the moments leading up to the shooting to CBS reporters on scene, detailing "arguing, a lot of screaming, a lot of shouting. Talking about, 'come out, do something,' and then you hear a shot and hear screaming afterwards."

As the situation escalated, the suspect opened fire on the two victims, striking both the woman and the teenager. Both were rushed to a nearby hospital, where the woman is said to be in critical condition and the teenager is showing stable vital signs.

The suspect fled from the scene on foot.

Police did not believe that the shooting was gang-related.