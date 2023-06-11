Police arrest 10 suspects connected to string of robberies in multiple Orange County cities

Police arrested 10 suspects whom they believe are connected to a series of robberies spanning over six months across Orange County.

According to a joint press release from the Anaheim and Placentia Police Department, the thirteen robberies, which happened between June and December of 2022, took place in:

Anaheim,

Buena Park,

La Habra,

Orange,

Placentia,

Santa Ana, and

Stanton.

"The suspects were armed with a firearm during most of the robberies," the statement said. "The robberies occurred as the victims attempted to sell property using online marketplaces or platforms."

Nine of the 10 suspects are said to be Anaheim residents who are all members of a criminal street gang, the statement said.

On June 8, Placentia police served search warrants for ten residences in Anaheim, along with members of the Anaheim PD SWAT Team, Buena Park PD's SWAT Team and the North County SWAT team as well as detectives from Anaheim, Buena Park, La Habra, Orange, Placentia and Santa Ana Police Departments, as well as members of the Orange County Probation Department.

Nine juvenile suspects and one adult, who was a minor at the time of the crimes, were arrested during the operation. All were taken to Orange County Juvenile Hall on suspicion of robbery and other unspecified charges.

Authorities also seized two firearms, an undisclosed amount of narcotics and stolen property while serving the search warrants.

As they continue to gather information, detectives believe that there may be multiple additional victims of unreported robberies and are asking anyone with information to contact them at (714) 993-8113.