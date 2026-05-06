Hit-and-run suspect arrested in Playa del Rey crash that killed man, 1-year-old boy

An alleged hit-and-run driver who fled from the scene of a crash in Playa del Rey that killed a 25-year-old man and his 1-year-old nephew over the weekend was arrested on Wednesday, Los Angeles police said.

The crash happened at around 4:30 a.m. on Sunday, when officers were dispatched to the 6800 block of Vista Del Mar Avenue, just south of Culver Boulevard, a news release from the Los Angeles Police Department said at the time.

Upon arrival, first responders found three critically injured people, a woman in her 30s, a 15-year-old girl and the 1-year-old boy, inside a blue BMW 5-Series. Both rushed to nearby hospitals, where the boy later died. He has since been identified by the Los Angeles County Medical Examiner's Office as Roger Sandoval Farias.

Police also said that the 25-year-old man in the BMW, identified as Osvaldo Sandoval Amaya, was pronounced dead at the scene. Family members told CBS LA that he was Farias' uncle, and that they were all family members on their way home from a day at the beach.

The aftermath of a deadly hit-and-run crash in Playa del Rey early Sunday morning, which left a 1-year-old boy and his 25-year-old uncle dead. Citizen

The driver of the other vehicle involved in the collision, a white Jeep Cherokee, ran from the scene on foot. He was last seen running northbound on Vista Del Mar, police said.

Though the suspect hasn't yet been identified, LAPD officers told CBS LA on Wednesday that a man had been taken into custody.

Preliminary investigation determined that the suspect's Jeep crossed into oncoming traffic and collided head-on with the BMW.

Anyone who knows more about the crash was urged to contact LAPD's West Traffic Division detectives at 213-473-0234.