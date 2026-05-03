Playa del Rey hit-and-run crash leaves man, 1-year-old dead

A suspected hit-and-run crash left a man and a 1-year-old child dead in Playa del Rey early Sunday morning, authorities said.

According to the Los Angeles Fire Department, the collision was reported at 4:34 a.m. on the 6800 block of South Vista Del Mar, just blocks from the Los Angeles International Airport.

The Los Angeles Police Department said two were killed, including the 1-year-old. The LAFD said the man killed was approximately 30. A woman, also about 30, was transported to a local hospital in critical condition.

The victims are yet to be identified publicly.

One of the drivers involved fled the scene before first-responders arrived, according to authorities.

Details surrounding the two-vehicle crash weren't immediately made available. No suspect description was released.