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Playa del Rey hit-and-run crash leaves man, 1-year-old dead

By
Austin Turner
Web Producer, CBS News Los Angeles
Austin Turner is a web producer at CBS News Los Angeles. An Inland Empire native, Austin earned a degree in journalism from San Jose State University in 2020. Before joining CBS News in 2025, he worked at KTLA, the San Jose Mercury News, the Sedona Red Rock News and various other outlets as a news and sports reporter.
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A suspected hit-and-run crash left a man and a 1-year-old child dead in Playa del Rey early Sunday morning, authorities said.

According to the Los Angeles Fire Department, the collision was reported at 4:34 a.m. on the 6800 block of South Vista Del Mar, just blocks from the Los Angeles International Airport. 

The Los Angeles Police Department said two were killed, including the 1-year-old. The LAFD said the man killed was approximately 30. A woman, also about 30, was transported to a local hospital in critical condition.

The victims are yet to be identified publicly.

One of the drivers involved fled the scene before first-responders arrived, according to authorities.  

Details surrounding the two-vehicle crash weren't immediately made available. No suspect description was released.

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