Authorities investigating after Orange County child dies during bath

A police investigation is underway after a 2-year-old boy died in an Orange County home overnight, apparently while being bathed by their mother, authorities said.

A spokesperson for the Placentia Police Department said that the mother claims she was giving the child a bath in a plastic storage container when she stepped away for a short time around 9 p.m. Monday. When she returned, the child was face down and unconscious in the water.

Both the child and mother were rushed to a local hospital. The boy, who remains unidentified as of Tuesday morning, was later pronounced dead.

It's not yet clear why the mother was hospitalized. No additional details on her condition were immediately made available.

A total of five children, including the now-deceased 2-year-old, were living inside of the home.

An investigation is now underway. Police told CBS News Los Angeles that the father was cooperating with investigators and the department was in the process of obtaining a search warrant for the Placentia home, which authorities said was standard procedure.

As of 7:30 a.m. Tuesday, it's not yet clear if the death has been ruled accidental or if a criminal investigation will begin. No one had yet been taken into custody.

A police spokesperson said there appears to be no history of child abuse in the home.

No additional details were immediately made available.