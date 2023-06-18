Watch CBS News
Pilot not hurt after ultralight aircraft makes hard landing in Winchester

By KCAL-News Staff

Authorities say a pilot was uninjured after a hard landing of his ultralight aircraft in Riverside County. 

The incident unfolded just after 11 a.m. Sunday in a field at Olive Avenue and Aubrey Circle in Winchester. 

There, firefighters responded to the hard landing of the ultralight aircraft. Once there, they located the aircraft along with the pilot who wasn't hurt. 

The incident will be investigated by the FAA and others. 

No further details were released. 

