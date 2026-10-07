Piles of trash return to Fairfax home, court considers conservator for owner

A Los Angeles County court is considering a conservatorship for a Fairfax homeowner after years of trash piling up at the property.

The seemingly never-ending saga in the 600 block of Martel Avenue, just south of Melrose Avenue, came to a head in April 2024, when city crews removed seven tons of trash and debris that attracted rodents and a host of insects.

Property records showed that the LA Building and Safety Department cited the homeowner in 2014 for violations, including garbage on the property, excessive vegetation, open storage, and no driveway access.

Neighbors said the homeowner, who is in his 70s, suffers from mental health issues and collects recycling to make some money.

"He has a mental issue and it's real," said neighbor Liz Kay. "It's called hoarding and he's just been so abused in this neighborhood. I feel terrible for him because he's a really nice man and he tries."

When the situation got out of hand two years ago, Mayor Karen Bass paid a visit to the neighborhood and said she would work with county officials to "figure out how we get care for him."

In 2026, Bass aired her frustration that the trash kept piling up.

"It is outrageous that the owner of this private property has once again allowed the conditions to disintegrate and neighbors are forced to live near this mess," Bass wrote in a statement. "The criminal case against the owner is ongoing as the court considers appointing a conservator."

The mayor's office said the homeowner has a court hearing scheduled for Oct. 16.