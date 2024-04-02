"Trash House" causes concern, frustration for Fairfax neighborhood

For the past decade, piles of bags filled with what looks like empty cleaning supplies, clothing, and random household junk outside the home called the "Trash House" have left a Fairfax neighborhood frustrated and concerned for the homeowner.

"You can see the bags of trash," businessman Ivan said. "It is pretty sad. I don't know how that person or the family is living that way."

Just south of the hustle and bustle of Melrose Avenue, in the 600 block of Martel Avenue sits the home surrounded by junk and trash between a handful of large, newly built houses.

"Sometimes, when I pass by, especially after the rain, you can see some of it seeping into the street," neighbor Manny Berrios. "As far as I know, nothing seems to be getting done about it. It's just kind of a burden on the eyes if you ask me."

The city and a district representative said officials have been informed of the situation. They have flagged several different city agencies to help and get involved with the neighborhood.

Property records show the same person has owned the home for nearly 30 years. A neighbor who wished to remain anonymous said he knows who lives there.

"It's an eyesore but it is a sweet man," the neighbor said. "I feel bad for somebody who is a sweet person but obviously has some mental health issues."

The city's Building and Safety Department cited the homeowner in 2014 for violations, including too much garbage on the property, excessive vegetation, open storage, and no driveway access.

The city eventually cleaned up the mess, leaving the homeowner with the bill.

"I have lived in the area for like 12 years and the house has been like this pretty much the entire time I have been here," the neighbor said. "It was cleaned up once and then it returned to the state that it is in."

KCAL News tried to call the homeowner but did not get a response. City officials said they are prepared to step in again.

"The sooner something gets done about it, I think the better," Berrios said.