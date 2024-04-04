Junkyard homes shine light on frustrating code enforcement process

Los Angeles City Councilman Tim McOsker hopes to drum up support for his motion aimed at fixing what he calls a flawed code enforcement system after watching a Fairfax home stuffed with trash get cleaned up on Thursday.

"I just don't think it works," McOsker said. "That's why I introduced the motion, to make sure that we can streamline this process and correct these problems as quickly as possible and lean the properties because generally property owners that have these conditions, should be paying for those costs."

McOsker believes that there are dozens of junk-filled homes in his district.

From above, it's clear how much trash surrounds one home on South Denison Avenue despite attempts to cover the junk up with blue tarps. While the backyard seems relatively clear of debris, the front of the house is cluttered with an assortment of garbage.

"I have lived in my residence since 2010 and it's always been like that," one neighbor said. "We have complained to the city. We have filed complaints; other neighbors have."

The neighbor, who wished to remain anonymous, said he filed two formal complaints but has not received any action.

"It's a blatant violation, everyone has seen it but it's been pretty much ignored," he said. "We kept getting that it's not a priority."

Reports on the City's Department of Building and Safety website show multiple code enforcement problems at the address: one from 2016, two from January 2023 and one in May 2023. The cases are all marked as closed for trash and debris reports.

McOsker said that cleaning up problematic properties has always been a priority but feels restricted by the current system.

"Very frustrated about it," he said. "It is a system that is not working right for these good people and when it works immediately in West LA. It should work immediately [in] the harbor area and in Watts."

While he introduced the motion to fix the code enforcement system in February, McOsker's proposal will be in front of a council committee next week.

"I do not know about the circumstances around what happened in Fairfax," he said. "The property in Fairfax should be treated as equally as property in the harbor area. We need to make sure that we are taking care of neighbors that live in the harbor area, that live in Watts."