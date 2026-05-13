LAPD officers share video from May 2025 Pico-Union hit-and-run that severely injured bicyclist

Los Angeles police have shared video from a hit-and-run as they continue searching for the suspect in the Pico-Union area crash that left a bicyclist with severe injuries last year.

It happened at around 3:15 a.m. on May 28, 2025 near 20th Street and Hoover Street as a bicyclist rode through the intersection heading south, according to a news release from the Los Angeles Police Department.

As the bicyclist, only identified as a man in his 60s, traveled through the intersection, they were struck by a white sedan that was turning left onto 20th Street from Hoover Street. Instead of stopping to help, detectives say that the driver fled from the area towards the 10 Freeway.

Los Angeles Fire Department paramedics took the bicyclist to a nearby hospital with severe injuries.

After nearly a year of searching for the suspected hit-and-run driver, LAPD officers have shared additional footage from the scene of the crash in hopes that someone who knows more can come forward with additional information. As with all hit-and-run crashes causing injury in Los Angeles, a standing reward of up to $25,000 has been offered to anyone who has details leading to the identification, arrest and conviction of the driver through the Los Angeles Administrative Code's Hit-and-Run Reward Program Trust Fund.

Anyone with more information was asked to contact West Traffic Division Detective Holmes at 213-473-0216.