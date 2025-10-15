LAPD detectives searching for hit-and-run driver who struck bicyclist in Pico-Union in May

Los Angeles Police Department detectives have shared new video of a hit-and-run driver striking a bicyclist in Pico-Union back in May as their search for the suspect continues.

The crash happened near 20th Street and Hoover Street on May 28, 2025, at approximately 3:15 a.m., according to a news release from the LAPD.

They say that the bicyclist was riding in a crosswalk, heading south on Hoover, when the white sedan hit him as it was making a left from Hoover onto 20th Street.

A screengrab of footage released by detectives as they continue searching for the hit-and-run suspect involved in the Pico-Union crash on May 28, 2025. Los Angeles Police Department

Instead of stopping to help, the driver continued heading west on 20th Street towards the I-10 onramp, police said.

The victim, only identified as a man, was taken to the hospital with severe injuries.

As they search for the suspect, police have shared video of the collision on their YouTube page, hopeful that the footage can help someone with more information to come forward.

Anyone who knows more was asked to contact LAPD detectives at (213) 473-0216.