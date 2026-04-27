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4 injured, including Los Angeles firefighter, during Pico-Union house fire

By
Dean Fioresi
Web Producer, CBS Los Angeles
Dean Fioresi is a web producer for CBS Los Angeles. He covers breaking news throughout Southern California. When he's not writing about local events, he enjoys focusing on sports and entertainment.
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Dean Fioresi

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Four people, including a Los Angeles Fire Department firefighter, were injured after a fire broke out at a Pico-Union home on Monday morning. 

The blaze was reported at around 9 a.m. at a two-story Craftsman-style home in the 1800 block of W. 12th Place, according to the Los Angeles Fire Department. Crews said that "due to the extent of the fire, companies are proceeding defensively, operating from the exterior of the structure."

Firefighters said that one corner of the home had collapsed shortly after crews arrived and that two people inside the home had to be rescued from the second floor. 

As the fire continued to burn, crews called both Los Angeles Department of Water and Power personnel and the property's gas company to shut off utilities at the home. 

Firefighters said that the main part of the house had further collapsed as they continued working to extinguish the flames, which were fully contained about an hour and 40 minutes after the blaze was first reported. 

Along with the three people who sustained injuries, LAFD also noted that a firefighter sustained a minor injury while battling the fire. All three of the civilians were said to be in fair condition shortly after the fire was extinguished and all declined transport to a hospital, firefighters said.

The cause of the fire is under investigation. 

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