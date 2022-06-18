Pico Rivera man still missing after disappearing earlier in June

The Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department today circulated photos of a 27-year-old man who went missing in Pico Rivera on June 1.

Carlos Anthony Medina, also known as Robin, was last seen at about 5 a.m. that day in the 8900 block of Pico Vista Road, in between the San Gabriel River and El Rancho High School, the Sheriff's Information Bureau reported.

Medina was described as a 5-feet-5-inch tall Latino man weighing 110 pounds with brown eyes, long straight black hair and a birthmark on the back of his right leg. He was last seen wearing a black sweater with a Nike sign and

blue jeans.

The sheriff's Missing Persons Unit urged anyone with information regarding Medina's whereabouts to call them at 323-890-5500 or Crime Stoppers at 800-222-8477.