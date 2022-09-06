Pico Rivera girl dies after becoming trapped underneath boat in storm-tossed Lake Havasu

A 17-year-old girl from Pico Rivera has died after a monsoon storm hit Lake Havasu, trapping her underneath a boat.

The girl had been swimming with several others near Havasu Landing Casino on Lake Havasu when the storm hit the area with extremely high winds, capsizing a boat and trapping her underneath, according to San Bernardino County sheriff's officials.

Mohave County Sheriff's divers were called int to rescue the girl from underneath the capsized boat, and she was taken to Havasu Regional Medical Center. She was eventually flown to Phoenix Children's Hospital, where she pronounced dead at about 7:15 p.m. Monday.

The girl's name has not been released.

The National Weather Service out of Las Vegas had warned boaters to stay alert, particularly on Mohave and Lake Havasu, due to storms that were seen developing Sunday afternoon.

⚠️Boaters stay alert. Storms starting to develop in southern Mohave County near Wikieup. Expected to impact the Colorado River Valley late this afternoon into the evening. #azwx #cawx #nvwx pic.twitter.com/oJSTW2tDwh — NWS Las Vegas (@NWSVegas) September 4, 2022

Severe thunderstorm and flash flood warnings had been issued for the areas that same evening.

⚠️Severe Thunderstorm Warning⚠️ has been extended until 630 pm. The warning includes Lake Havasu City, Topock, Needles, Mesquite Creek, Mojave Ranch Estates, Mohave Valley, Highway 95 And I-40. Seek shelter in a sturdy structure until the storm passes. #azwx #cawx pic.twitter.com/cckjRg6R4d — NWS Las Vegas (@NWSVegas) September 5, 2022

⚠️Flash Flood Warning⚠️ is in effect until 8:30 PM PDT. The warning includes Lake Havasu City, Kingman, Yucca, Wikieup.

Do not attempt to cross flooded roadways! Turn around, don't drown. #azwx pic.twitter.com/NxHDblnfYp — NWS Las Vegas (@NWSVegas) September 5, 2022

The incident is under investigation. Anyone with information can contact Corporal Blackard or Deputy Poe at (760) 326-9200.