$20k reward offered as deadly Pico Rivera gas station shooting investigation continues

Los Angeles County officials are offering a $20,000 reward for information on the fatal shooting of 36-year-old Marc Sweet at a Pico Rivera gas station last year as their search for the gunman continues.

The shooting happened at around 9 p.m. on Aug. 21, 2025 at a Shell station in the 9400 block of Washington Boulevard near Passons Boulevard, Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department deputies said at the time.

In a news release, Los Angeles County Supervisor Janice Hahn said that Sweet was driving in the area when he had a verbal altercation with a man near the intersection next to the gas station.

"The pedestrian then walked into a gas station parking lot. Sweet then drove into the same parking lot, exited his vehicle and approached the pedestrian," the release said.

Sweet died after he was rushed to a nearby hospital that night, deputies said. They still haven't been able to locate the suspect, who left the area on foot after he fired multiple shots, which were heard by witnesses.

"No one should die because of a disagreement or an argument on the road," said a statement from Hahn. "Marc was a beloved son, sibling and mentor to young athletes. Help us bring some closure to all those who loved him."

The reward was approved by the Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors on Tuesday after Hahn presented the motion.