Pickpockets caught on camera in Burbank targeting elderly shoppers

Burbank police are seeking help identifying a pair of pickpocket suspects who are believed to have stolen from purses and wallets in recent months.

Burbank Police Department

A statement from Burbank Police Department says that the suspects "targeted elderly retail shoppers, stealing their wallets in distraction style thefts," on at least three occasions.

"Detectives have noted a common pattern among thieves who are targeting shoppers carrying purses or bags while shopping at local retailers," the statement said. "In these instances, multiple suspects will work together to distract the victim by talking to them or brushing up against them while pretending to shop for goods. Simultaneously, the suspect will reach into an open and/or unattended purse and take the victim's wallet."

Police say that the suspects then use the stolen credit cards to make purchases.

"By the time the victims have realized their wallets were stolen, their credit cards have already been used at nearby businesses to make fraudulent purchases," police said.

Security images of a man and woman involved in at least three of the crimes were released by police. The crimes were committed in February and March, targeting "elderly" shoppers at a grocery store, a warehouse club and a drug store.

Police say that the man, believed to be in his 40s, has black hair and wore a camouflage hat, a black neck gaiter, glasses and a black shirt with a rainbow decal. He also had camouflage pants, Croc-style shoes and a black sleeve covering his left arm. Witnesses say he appeared to have "painted-on eyebrows."

They also described the woman as being in her 30s, with short black hair tied into a bun. She was wearing prescription glasses and had a blue face mask on. She was wearing a black jacket, black pants and black shoes.

Anyone with information on the suspects is asked to contact detectives at (818) 238-3210.