LA Dodgers move on to NLCS after beating Phillies in extra innings

After a scoreless start and extra innings, the Los Angeles Dodgers have eliminated the Philadelphia Phillies from the postseason with a 2-1 win.

The National League Division Series matchup remained scoreless until the top of the seventh inning, when Phillies right fielder Nick Castellanos hit a double to left field and brought in left fielder Max Kepler for the first run of the game.

The Dodgers joined their opponents on the scoreboard in the bottom of the seventh after Phillies pitcher Jhoan Duran walked shortstop Mookie Betts while the bases were loaded.

LA held their momentum at the top of the eighth inning after pitcher Roki Sasaki retired the heart of the Phillies lineup without allowing a single hit. He remained efficient through the 10th inning, throwing 26 strikes on 36 pitches and keeping the two teams level at 1-1.

Pitcher Alex Vesia kept up the stellar play from the Dodgers' bullpen in the 11th, ending the inning by striking out Harrison Bader.

In the bottom of the 11th, pitcher Jesus Luzardo struggled against the Dodgers' batters, allowing two runners on the first and third until being pulled out for Orion Kerkering.

However, the defensive woes for the Phillies didn't end there, with Kerkering walking Kike Hernandez and loading up the bases for center fielder Andy Pages. With two outs and one strike, Pages grounded a ball straight at Kerkering, who failed to get a handle of it.

Kerkering tried to get the out at home plate, but missed his catcher as Hyeseong Kim scored the walk-off run.

The Dodgers will face either the Milwaukee Brewers or the Chicago Cubs in the National League Championship Series. Game 1 is scheduled for Monday, Oct. 13.