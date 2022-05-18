Pets now allowed on Pacific Surfliner trains

CBS News Los Angeles: The Rundown (May 18 AM Edition)

For the first time, passengers will be able to bring their pets aboard Pacific Surfliner trains.

Beginning Friday, passengers can bring dogs or cats, weighing 20 pounds or less aboard, Pacific Surfliner trains, Amtrak announced Tuesday.

Each pet reservation will run $26.

The pets must remain in carriers at all times, and only one pet will be allowed per passenger. There is also only five total pet reservations available per train.

Pets will not be allowed in business class cars or the cafe car, Amtrak said. The pets must be at least eight weeks old. Passengers must also sign a release form prior to boarding.

Service animals are allowed on board all Amtrak trains for free.

The 351-mile Pacific Surfliner route runs along the coastline from San Luis Obispo County to San Diego County.

