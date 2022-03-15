Pete Davidson set to go to space next week
Saturday Night Live comedian Pete Davidson is going to space aboard Jeff Bezos' Blue Origin craft.
Davidson will be among six other people traveling in the Blue Origin capsule, the aerospace company created by Bezos.
The flight is scheduled to launch next week from Texas.
Davidson will be the latest celebrity to make the eleven-minute journey following William Shatner and Michael Strahan.
